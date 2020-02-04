Home

Linda Jane Wood Obituary
Linda Jane Wood 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda Jane Wood, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by funeral services officiated by Pastor Thad Peacock at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 2812 South Walnut, Springfield, IL. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
