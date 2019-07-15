|
Linda K. (Dombroski) Hamilton 1948 - 2019
Kalispell, MT—Linda Kathryn (Dombroski) Hamilton finished her journey through life filled with love on July 12, 2019. Her soul is now free and rejoicing at the end of a long journey through the trial of breast cancer.
Linda was born in Springfield, on August 6, 1948 and lived in Normal, Illinois while attending Illinois State where she met Steve Hamilton, her husband of 50 years. She then left Illinois and moved to Sitka, Alaska where she raised her family and worked for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation managing elderly and low-income housing. After leaving Sitka, she lived out the rest of her days in Kalispell, Montana.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, Nathan and Ethan Hamilton; her sister, Diane Suderman and her twin brother, Michael (Nancy) Dombroski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Bernice (Shevokas) Dombroski.
Graveside service are July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Viola Cemetery, Viola, Illinois. A time of fellowship will immediately follow at Speer Funeral Home, 2502 SE 3rd St. , Aledo, Illinois. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the Linda K. Hamilton memorial Fund through the Susan G. Komen Foundation at http://www.info-komen.org/goto/Linda_K_Hamilton.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 16 to July 17, 2019