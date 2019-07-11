|
|
Linda K. Singh 1956 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Linda K. Singh, 62, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born October 1, 1956, to Oliver and Nellie (Meyer) Rector. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, John Rector.
Linda was formerly employed by Horace Mann, but her #1 job was being Mom. She was a fierce "Mama Bear." She was very creative, had a wonderful sense of humor and a positive, happy attitude. She was a member of West Side Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Noelle and Kelsey Singh, and their father, Kenneth Singh; mother, Nellie Rector; sister, Kathleen (Ralph) Winch; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singh family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019