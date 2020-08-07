1/1
Linda Kay DePriest
Linda Kay DePriest 1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda Kay DePriest, 66, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
She was born October 24, 1953, to William and Santina (Fioriti) Angeli. She married Robert W. DePriest. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; brother, Tony Angeli; and sister, Cathy Atterbury.
Linda loved painting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
She is survived by her sons, Robert VanKirk (Tracy Lynn) DePriest and Sean David (Wendy Marie) DePriest; grandchildren, Atheena Danielle, Christian Joseph and Alivia Marie DePriest; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services were held.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
