Linda Kay Nicholson 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda Kay Nicholson, 70, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born January 10, 1950 in Fort Madison, IA to Earl Leroy and Glora Mae Copeland Sheets. She married Charles Edwin "Ed" Nicholson on January 9, 1988 and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Dannelle Lynn Sheets (partner, Ryan Simpson) of Morning Sun, IA; three sons, Patrick (Sheila) Nicholson of Danville, IA, Thomas (Shelly) Nicholson, and Clayton (Stephanie) Nicholson both of Athens; nine grandchildren; one sister, Mary Dalrymple of Centerville, IA; three brothers, Kenneth (Deb) Sheets, Ralph (Lil) Sheets, and Richard Sheets all of Fort Madison, IA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Pat Powelson; two brothers, David and Roy Sheets; and one grandchild.
Linda was a resident of Springfield, formerly of Fort Madison, IA where she attended Fort Madison High School, graduating in 1968. She worked for Scheaffer Pen for 15 years also in Fort Madison.
She was a member of the Springfield Ceramic and Craft Club and a member of the Christian faith. A big part of her life was participating in her grandchildren's activities, from sports to music.
Burial will be held at Trinity Cemetery in Mt. Union, IA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Service Organization (USO).
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
