Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Linda L. Bailey

Beardstown, IL - Linda L. Bailey, 75, passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store