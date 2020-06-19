Linda L. Bailey
Beardstown, IL - Linda L. Bailey, 75, passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.