Linda L. Garst 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Linda L. Garst, 79, of Springfield, died at 12:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1939 in Divernon, IL, to Leland and Bessie Treat Oller. She married Clifford Ray Garst on May 5, 1962 and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2015.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Kelly) Garst of Perrysburg, OH and Mark (Lisa) Garst of Springfield; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Ellie and Andy Garst and Matthew and Thomas Garst; one brother, Robert Oller of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two brothers, Ronald and Darryl Oller.
Linda worked for St. John's Hospital for twenty two years.
She was a resident of Springfield since 1962 and was previously from Athens.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation: 4-6 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A vigil prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 am, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Christ the King Church with Reverend Joseph Ring officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019