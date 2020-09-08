1/1
Linda Lloyd Almazan
Linda Lloyd Almazan 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda Lloyd Almazan, 69, of Springfield, died at 1:13 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Steenbergen Cemetery near Mt. Pulaski.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
