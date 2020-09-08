Linda Lloyd Almazan 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda Lloyd Almazan, 69, of Springfield, died at 1:13 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Steenbergen Cemetery near Mt. Pulaski.
