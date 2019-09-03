|
Linda Lou Peecher 1953 - 2019
New Berlin , IL—Linda Lou Peecher, 66, of New Berlin, died at 12:38 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her residence.
Linda was born April 23, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth and Helen Juanita Hammond Pyle. She married Steve Peecher on August 2, 2001 in Springfield.
Linda was a 1971 graduate of New Berlin High School. She retired from the Illinois Department of Revenue where she had worked from 1982 until 2011. She was a member of Berlin Christian Church. Linda enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with and playing with her grandchildren. She also loved morning walks, thrift shopping, and spending her winters in her Florida home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Pyle.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Peecher of New Berlin; son, Jerrad (Jordan) Frank of New Berlin; step-daughter, Crystal (Greg) Kimmons of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Karli, Wesley, Konnor, and Taylor; mother, Helen Pyle of Pleasant Plains; and sister, Terri (Gary) Looker of Waverly.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin.
Memorial Ceremony: 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Berlin Christian Church, with Pastor Warren Brosi officiating. Burial will follow at Berlin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin IL 62670.
The family of Linda Lou Peecher is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019