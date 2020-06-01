Linda Marie Pecoraro 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda Marie Pecoraro (nee Sansone) passed on to eternal life on May 28, 2020 at the age of 69, surrounded by her husband and five children. She was called home to God after a long, courageous battle with COPD and a more recent battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Linda was born August 20, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a loving daughter to Anthony J. and Mary B. (Agrifoglio) Sansone. On October 9, 1971 she married Giacomo "Jack" A. Pecoraro, Sr. at Saint Symphorosa Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois and was a beloved, devoted and cherished wife as well as extraordinary and adored mother of identical twins Joseph Vincent (Kara Merkley) Pecoraro- children Dominic and Michael; and Giacomo Anthony (Jennifer Borah) Pecoraro, Jr.- children Giacomo III, Daniel and Gianna; Rosalie Frances Pecoraro- daughter Arabella Rath; Gina Marie (Todd) MacDonald- children Gavin, Maggie and James; and Mary Catherine (Lindsay) See- daughter Linda Michal.
Linda was a wonderful sister to Chuck (Karen) Sansone, Tom (Janet) Sansone, Dominic (Sharon) Sansone, and sister-in-law to Anthony (Dawn) Pecoraro, Frances (Lawrence) Higgins and Carol Sansone. She was aunt to 20 nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Joseph and Catherine (Pascente) Pecoraro (whom she fondly called "Dad and Ma"), and her two brothers, Tony Sansone, Jr. and Joseph Sansone.
Linda was truly amazing and showed so much strength during these last few months of hospital visits and isolation. She adored her grandchildren and each one of them held a special place in her heart. Linda symbolized many things to her husband, children and grandchildren: superwoman, mentor, educator, phenomenal cook and baker, consoler, best hugger, comedian, cheerleader and best friend. She was everything to them and a piece of their hearts will be empty without her.
Linda's family would like to extend our love and gratitude to Dr. Samir Patel (and staff) who treated Mom's COPD for years and did everything he could to improve her quality of life, and to Bickford Assisted Living for their loving care at the end of her life. The last several months of Mom's life put unforeseen obstacles and problems in her path. We would also like to thank Dr. Justin Henry, Dr. Murty Renduchintala and Dr. Jacob Sheer who treated Mom in the hospital at the end; thank you for your compassion, the time spent on the phone with us, the brainstorming and never giving up on Mom. You are all amazing doctors and we are thankful God put you in her path. In addition, thank you to those nurses and staff on 3IMC and 2E at MMC who went above and beyond to show love and comfort to Mom in her final weeks; especially to the staff of 2E who comforted not only our Mother, but showed us empathy and kindness during Mom's final day. We will forever be grateful.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm and live streamed on Staab's YouTube Page.
A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 am with Monsignor David Lantz and Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating. The mass will be live streamed on St. Agnes's website.
A private family procession will escort Linda to her final resting place, entombment at Oak Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to:
The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter online or mail
8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800
Chicago, IL 60631
Lewy Body Dementia Association online at https://www.lbda.org/donate
The family of Linda Marie Sansone Pecoraro is being serviced by Staab Funeral Home.
Share stories& photos at StaabObituary.com
