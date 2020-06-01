Linda was a very sweet, fun & hard working friend. She was always first to be a help or comfort to others. We raised our older sons together & boy, what great conversations we had when she was in my hairdressing chair! Saddened that we didnt get to do our SteaknShake lunch but we will when I get to Heaven. R.I.P. Sweet fun Linda. May the great memories you made help those who love & miss you to be comforted. (((HUGS)))

Suellen Clarke

Friend