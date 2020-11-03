Linda McWard Rakers 1947 - 2020
Fort Walton Beach, FL—Linda McWard Rakers, daughter of Judge Gail and Sara McWard (deceased) passed away on November 1st, 2020 at the age of 73 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Born in Taylorville, Illinois on September 19, 1947, Linda quickly found her calling in teaching after obtaining both her Bachelor's and Masters degrees from Illinois State University and her PhD in Education from Southern Illinois University. Linda's longtime teaching career began as an elementary teacher in Peoria before she transferred to Springfield where she proudly served as Principal at three different elementary schools in District #186 prior to retiring. Since 2002, she has been enjoying her retirement while soaking up the peaceful sunshine, beautiful landscape, and frequent visits from her beloved lizards and ducks in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Linda was very active in her community. She enjoyed being a part of the Junior League of Springfield, the Illinois Teachers Association, and the Illinois Principals Association. She proudly served as a past President of the Springfield Principals Association. The First Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Illinois, where she served as Deacon, was an important part of Linda's life.
Known for her warm smile, welcoming hugs, and constant desire for adventure and fun, Linda touched every single person she met. Despite fighting leukemia for 20 years with many ups and downs, Linda never lost track of the joys in life. From playing racquetball to running marathons to skydiving, Linda loved to be on the go. An avid watercolor artist, Linda enjoyed perfecting her craft with friends and mentors. An incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Linda never failed to put her family first.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 51 years, Richard J. Rakers, daughters Lindsay Rakers (St. Louis) and Mackenzie Rakers (Chicago), sister Sharon Lowe (Springfield), and grand-daughters Parker Rakers and Sydney Rakers. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Cynthia Megginson.
Pursuant to Linda's wishes, no formal services or burial will be held. Information regarding an online sharing of photographs and memories will follow. If you would like to honor Linda, please send donations in her name to The Sea Turtle Conservancy, the ASPCA, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.