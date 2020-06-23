Linda Peecher 1950 - 2020

Linda Peecher 1950 - 2020Springfield, IL—Linda Sue Peecher left this world on June 20, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior.Linda was born August 18, 1950 in Christian county, the fifth daughter of Harold and Mildred Fishburn Barnes. Linda was raised on a farm near Mechanicsburg, Il and attended Illiopolis High School where she enjoyed being the Drum Major for the band. She worked at various jobs until marring Thomas Peecher June 13,1970. They settled in Curran Il. and raised four children. Thomas, wife Tara, Toby, wife Shawnel, Tracy and Tiffany, husband Scott. They gave Linda the loves of her life, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was consumed by them and shared her love through teddy bear hugs and kisses topped with generous doses of playtime and teaching. They were her life!She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Carlene.Linda is survived by her siblings, Dolores Graham, Diana (John) Moffett, Juanita (Raymond) Ball and Dennis (Darcy) Barnes as well as many nephews and nieces.Cremation will be accorded by Park Funeral Homes. Grave side services will be held at a later date with burial at Mechanicsburg cemetery.