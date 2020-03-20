|
|
Linda S. Waldrop 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Linda S. Waldrop, 67 of Springfield, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born June 25, 1952 in Peoria.
Survivors include one daughter, Tamara Waldrop of Springfield; two grandchildren, Robert (Cameron) Dorsey and Nichole (Taylor) Townsend; four great grandchildren, Legacy, Legynd, Kenny and Kyleigh; one sister, Nancy Wadlington of Springfield; two brothers, Dennis (Lisa) Waldrop of Springfield and Roger (Linda) Waldrop of Iowa and best friend, Sherry Good of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Sam Lloyd; parents, Louis and Mary Williams Steinmacher and one brother, Edward Waldrop.
Linda was a lifelong resident of Springfield. She formally worked as a bus monitor for Laidlaw School Bus Company.
Private services were held with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St. Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020