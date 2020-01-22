Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
3350 N. MacArthur Rd
Decatur, IL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
3350 N. MacArthur Rd
Decatur, IL
Linda Sue (Murphy) French


1946 - 2020
Linda Sue French (Murphy) 1946 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Linda Sue French (Murphy), 73, Chatham, IL (formerly of Decatur), wife, mother, grandmother, friend and author, passed away January 21, 2020.
Visitation for Linda will be held Saturday, January 25, 9-11 am with services to follow at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Rd, Decatur, IL. Burial will be held at the Graceland Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Rodney French, who proceeded her in death on February 24, 2019.
Born in Springfield, IL on October 15, 1946 to Dorothy Leah and Lloyd Ellis Murphy. Linda graduated from Maroa High School in 1964. Linda spent some years working for Starkey Insurance on the Clinton Square, had a short career selling Real Estate and then went on to work for Illinois Power (mostly at Clinton Power Station), where she retired in 2004. Linda married Rodney on August 1, 1988. During Linda's retirement she turned her dream of being a published writer into a reality with her hard work and dedication to her project as a non-fiction storyteller. She also loved cheering on her grandsons and quality time connecting with numerous friends.
Linda is survived by her children, Christy (Chris) Dunn of Athens, Alabama and Cory (Stacey) Chamberlain of Chatham, Rodney Troy (Minna) French of Myrtle Beach, SC, Laura French of Pittsburgh, PA, grandchildren Caden, Caleb and Carter Chamberlain, Tyler Bauman and Shelby French.
Linda was proceeded in death by her husband Rodney, her father Lloyd, her mother Dorothy and brothers – Lloyd and Larry.
Memorials may be directed to the in Linda French's name in lieu of flowers. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
