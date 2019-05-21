|
|
Linda Sue Walwer 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Linda Sue Walwer, 63, of Springfield, formerly of Washington, Illinois, passed away on May 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 17, 1955 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Richard Anthony and Sarah Anna Curtis Thar. Linda married Michael Walwer on July 31, 1976 and they later divorced.
Linda is survived by her children: Patrick C. (Jenn) Walwer of Springfield, Bradley (Milena) Walwer of Dayton, OH., and Lisa Williams of Springfield, her mother Sarah Thar, former husband Michael Allen Walwer, siblings: Rebecca Pudik, Carol Gano, Adel Zieser, Richard Thar and Paul Thar, one grandson Landon Allen Williams and two grandchildren on the way.
Linda received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Illinois State and her Master's Degree plus forty eight hours from Western Illinois University. She was a teacher for Springfield District 186 and St. Aloysius Catholic School. Linda enjoyed art, golf, gardening, reading and the outdoors.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Thursday May 23, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL. 62702 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019