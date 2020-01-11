The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Letz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay M. Thompson Letz


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsay M. Thompson Letz Obituary
Lindsay M. Thompson Letz 1988 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lindsay M. Thompson Letz, 31, of Springfield, died at 3:04 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Lindsay was born on March 23, 1988 in Springfield, the daughter of Greg and Susan Seipel Thompson. She married Anthony Letz on September 8, 2008 in Springfield.
Lindsay was a 2006 graduate of Lincoln's Challenge Academy in Rantoul, where she also served as a color guard member. She was a waitress at several restaurants and a home-care provider. She enjoyed spending time with her children, cats and doing arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bill Seipel; paternal grandmother, Norma Thompson; and two uncles, Greg Seipel and Mike Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Letz of Springfield; three children, Kelton, Sophia and Colby; her parents, Greg and Susan Thompson of Buffalo; two sisters, Stephanie (husband, Rob) Kalabus and Amy Thompson, both of Springfield; grandfather, Bert Thompson; grandmother, Edna Seipel; nieces and nephews, Landon, Kaleb, Kaylee, Kylen, Livia, Kalia, and Kaysen; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Greg Busboom officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lindsay M. Thompson Letz Memorial Fund, c/o any Springfield Marine Bank location.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now