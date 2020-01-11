|
Lindsay M. Thompson Letz 1988 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lindsay M. Thompson Letz, 31, of Springfield, died at 3:04 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Lindsay was born on March 23, 1988 in Springfield, the daughter of Greg and Susan Seipel Thompson. She married Anthony Letz on September 8, 2008 in Springfield.
Lindsay was a 2006 graduate of Lincoln's Challenge Academy in Rantoul, where she also served as a color guard member. She was a waitress at several restaurants and a home-care provider. She enjoyed spending time with her children, cats and doing arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bill Seipel; paternal grandmother, Norma Thompson; and two uncles, Greg Seipel and Mike Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Letz of Springfield; three children, Kelton, Sophia and Colby; her parents, Greg and Susan Thompson of Buffalo; two sisters, Stephanie (husband, Rob) Kalabus and Amy Thompson, both of Springfield; grandfather, Bert Thompson; grandmother, Edna Seipel; nieces and nephews, Landon, Kaleb, Kaylee, Kylen, Livia, Kalia, and Kaysen; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Greg Busboom officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lindsay M. Thompson Letz Memorial Fund, c/o any Springfield Marine Bank location.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020