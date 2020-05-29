Lisa M Forkin (Perry) 1960 - 2020San Antonio , TX—After a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Lisa Forkin (Perry) of Springfield, Illinois passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on May 29, 2020 at the age of 60.Lisa was a 1978 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield, Illinois and a 1982 graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. She is survived by her beloved children Ryan Forkin and Conner Geiser; her mom, Joyce Perry; her sister, Debbie Weck (Perry) and her husband Jim; her brother Derrick Perry and his kids Maxwell and Boston, and her faithful dogs Bentley and Bea. Our mom, daughter and sister is now our guardian angel.Lisa remained optimistic and brave through her entire fight. She was always joyful about trying to live a full life. She will be a missing piece in the game of life to many. Lisa truly cherished her children; they lit up her life. Ryan and Conner brought her immense joy. The three of them were friends and enjoyed hanging out together. She was a wonderful soul; her fun-loving expressive spirit will continue to live in those who knew her.Lisa proudly worked at AT&T Headquarters for 18 years in San Antonio and Dallas; she really enjoyed her work, the leaders she supported and the people she met. Lisa loved to travel - she especially enjoyed the beach and snow skiing and dreamed of being a Food Network star because of her love to cook!In keeping with Lisa's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no formal funeral services.Condolences may be expressed to the family:Debbie WeckP. O. Box 10Freeburg, Illinois 62243