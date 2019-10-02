Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Murrayville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisle Spradlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisle Spradlin


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisle Spradlin Obituary
Lisle Spradlin 1939 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Lisle Spradlin, 80, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home. He was born June 30, 1939, near Murrayville, the son of John M. and Leta Rogers Spradlin. He married Mary Ruth Hawkins on September 12, 1959 at the Manchester Baptist Church.
Lisle is survived by his wife of Jacksonville; four daughters, Jerri (Mark Tipsord) Hurrelbrink of Winchester, Ronda (Tim) Quigg, Penny Davies, and Kelly (Mike) Wyatt, all of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tanner Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, Sierra (Tanner) Fay of Winchester, Ryan (Jessica) Quigg of Ashland, Lauren (Aaron) Asher of Wildwood, MO, Shanna (Jacob) Birdsell of Murrayville, Tyler and Ethan Phibbs of Jacksonville, Jordin Wyatt (fiancé, Alex Gabriel) of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Evan Wyatt of Jacksonville; eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Chloe and Cole Birdsell of Murrayville, Chase and Beckett Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, and Harper, Ryker, and Eyler Fay of Winchester; two brothers, John (deceased wife Shirley) Spradlin of Jacksonville and Gordon (Barb) Spradlin of Pittsfield; a sister, Sue (Fred) Walker of Jacksonville; and two sister-in-laws, Leona Spradlin of Springfield and Charlene Spradlin of Torrence, CA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Rodgers; and four brothers, Murl Spradlin, Lee Spradlin, Lyndal Spradlin; and Charles Spradlin at birth.
Lisle served in the United States Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard from December of 1957 to July of 1994, retiring with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
He was an active member of the Murrayville United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees and boards. He was a certified lay speaker, taught Sunday School, and served on several short-term mission trips in foreign countries. He also served on the Koinonia Retreat Center board of directors.
Lisle loved the Lord, his family and his Church family very much.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Murrayville United Methodist Church, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville United Methodist Church heating and air-conditioning fund or Koinonia Retreat Center. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now