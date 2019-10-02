|
|
Lisle Spradlin 1939 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Lisle Spradlin, 80, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home. He was born June 30, 1939, near Murrayville, the son of John M. and Leta Rogers Spradlin. He married Mary Ruth Hawkins on September 12, 1959 at the Manchester Baptist Church.
Lisle is survived by his wife of Jacksonville; four daughters, Jerri (Mark Tipsord) Hurrelbrink of Winchester, Ronda (Tim) Quigg, Penny Davies, and Kelly (Mike) Wyatt, all of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tanner Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, Sierra (Tanner) Fay of Winchester, Ryan (Jessica) Quigg of Ashland, Lauren (Aaron) Asher of Wildwood, MO, Shanna (Jacob) Birdsell of Murrayville, Tyler and Ethan Phibbs of Jacksonville, Jordin Wyatt (fiancé, Alex Gabriel) of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Evan Wyatt of Jacksonville; eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Chloe and Cole Birdsell of Murrayville, Chase and Beckett Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, and Harper, Ryker, and Eyler Fay of Winchester; two brothers, John (deceased wife Shirley) Spradlin of Jacksonville and Gordon (Barb) Spradlin of Pittsfield; a sister, Sue (Fred) Walker of Jacksonville; and two sister-in-laws, Leona Spradlin of Springfield and Charlene Spradlin of Torrence, CA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Rodgers; and four brothers, Murl Spradlin, Lee Spradlin, Lyndal Spradlin; and Charles Spradlin at birth.
Lisle served in the United States Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard from December of 1957 to July of 1994, retiring with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
He was an active member of the Murrayville United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees and boards. He was a certified lay speaker, taught Sunday School, and served on several short-term mission trips in foreign countries. He also served on the Koinonia Retreat Center board of directors.
Lisle loved the Lord, his family and his Church family very much.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Murrayville United Methodist Church, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville United Methodist Church heating and air-conditioning fund or Koinonia Retreat Center. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019