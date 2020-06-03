Lloyd Kevin Westbrook
Lloyd Kevin Westbrook
Springfield, IL - Lloyd Kevin Westbrook, 52, passed on May 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
