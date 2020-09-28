Loeta M. Blair 1938 - 2020

Nokomis, IL—Loeta M. Blair 82, of Nokomis passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at 2:40 a.m. in Nokomis Rehab & Healthcare, Nokomis, Illinois. The daughter of John and Irene (Westphal) Slaughter was born May 25, 1938 in Pana, Illinois. She married Melvin G. Blair October 4, 1958 in the rectory in Nokomis. He passed away September 23, 2009.

She is survived by one son John (Nancy) Blair of Chicago and one daughter Helen Blair-Cearlock of Nokomis, and one granddaughter Emily (Nathan) Nave of Coffeen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, grandson Sean G. Cearlock in May of 2010.

Loeta loved being a wife, farm wife, military wife, mother grandmother and friend to many. Her hobbies included attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events, her class reunions and especially volunteering at the BRS Museum in Nokomis and traveling.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 am. in the Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home, Nokomis, with Pastor Bert Eickhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Nokomis. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.

Memorials are suggested to BRS Museum or Montgomery County Cancer Association (MCCA) .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store