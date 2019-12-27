|
Lois A. Glynn 1932 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Lois A. Glynn, 87, of Petersburg, died at 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Lois was born on October 26, 1932, in Peru, IL, the daughter of Otto and Bertha Wilke Mueller. She married Melvin Joseph Glynn on July 17, 1954, in Peru, IL.
Lois graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School in 1950. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Seiling-Mitchell Automotive and Petersburg Plumbing and Heating. Lois retired from Springfield Electric in 1995. She was a member of St. Peter Church in Petersburg, Women's Club in Petersburg, and a founding member of the Shambolee Golf Club. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, dancing, playing bridge, watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, and was an ardent golfer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Sonny Mueller, Barbara Hoover, Doris Gorski, Allan Muller, Katherine Twardowski, and Rita Mueller.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Mel Glynn; son, Keith (wife, Sheryl) Glynn of Chatham; daughters, Jane (husband, James) Kinsel and Joni (husband, Mark) Churchill, both of Petersburg; grandchildren, Bradley Glynn of Chatham, Tyler (wife, Emily) Glynn of Springfield, Scott and Cody Kinsel, both of Petersburg, Wes Churchill of Milwaukee, WI, Jake Churchill of Springfield, and Emily Churchill of Petersburg; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Bryce Glynn; brother, Kenneth Mueller of Duluth, MN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 711 S. 6th St., Petersburg with Rev. Daren J. Zehnle, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Indian Creek Farmstead, 19468 Curtis Blacktop Rd., Petersburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gold Star Mission, P.O. Box 9785, Springfield, IL 62791.
The family of Lois A. Glynn is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019