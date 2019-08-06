|
Lois G. (Young) Cook 1923 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Lois G. (Young) Cook, 96, of Springfield IL, passed away at her home on the morning of August 5, 2019.
Lois was born on May, 30, 1923 the daughter of Henry and Pearl (Smith) Young.
During her life, Lois had many different hobbies but her true calling came when she became part of the Kumler United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong member of the church and volunteered her time to the growth of the church. She was a member of the church choir for over 60 years.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur H. Cook; her parents; brothers, Howard Young and Kenneth Young; sisters, Ruby Schmidt, Betty Nation, and Janet Tabor.
She is survived by her son, Arthur J. "Jim" Cook (wife, Bonnie) of Springfield; daughters, Marilyn Anders of Springfield, and Kathleen Mogle of Springfield; grandchildren, Betty Brown of Springfield, Janelle Howard of Phoenix AZ, Amy Miller of Springfield, and Ronald Mogle of Mayo FL; sister, Norma Friedman of Springfield; 7 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday August 8, at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield IL 62563 from 4pm to 7pm. The funeral service will be at Kumler United Methodist Church in Springfield on August 9 at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery for a 2pm burial. Pastor Ken Runkle will be officiating.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Kumler United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019