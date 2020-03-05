Home

Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Nativity
Lois Kozar
Lois Geraldine Kozar

Lois Geraldine Kozar Obituary
Lois Geraldine Kozar 1926 - 2020
Joliet, IL—Born Dec.10, 1926 in Joliet. Died Feb. 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, William G. Kozar; parents, August M. and Mary Erickson (née Duras); and sisters, Jean Anderson and Sally Golick.
She is survived by her sons, William (Shari) Kozar of Springfield and Gregory (Sheila) Kozar of Shorewood; grandchildren Michael (Kayle) Kozar, Ashleigh (Dr. Chase) Cavayero, Amanda Kozar, Alexandra Kozar and Alanna Kozar; great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Emma and Palmer; numerous nieces and nephews. Lois recalled having fun going to the movies with her sisters in their youth. She graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1945. As a young adult, Lois traveled with her friends and worked as a telephone operator prior to her marriage in 1957. She became a homemaker and mother who enjoyed spending time with family. When her children were young, she loved playing games with them, especially swimming, Wiffle ball, tennis and ice skating.
She loved watching her grandchildren compete in sports, play music and pursue their dreams. She rooted for the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Bulls (with Michael Jordan) and the Florida State baseball team. She loved underdogs, cardinals, Lawrence Welk, Swedish heritage and shopping.
When her husband suffered through cancer, she took great pride in caring for him. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Joliet Area Community Hospice for the professional, kind and loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the hospice. Services for Lois will be handled by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet. Visit bgsfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
