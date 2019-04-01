Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jeanne Manning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Jeanne Manning Obituary
Lois Jeanne Manning 1930 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Lois Jeanne Manning, 88, of Pawnee passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Jeanne was born August 13, 1930 in Springfield, the daughter of James Murphy and Edith Brunk Murphy Schell.
She married G. Gene Manning on Sept. 2, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Springfield and he preceded her in death in 2013. Also, preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, William M. Murphy.
Jeanne was a member of the Lutheran Church since 1948. She attended schools in Springfield and Carlinville. She was employed as a school secretary at Pawnee school for 26 years.
Surviving are her are two sons, G. Brent (Cathy) Manning and William (Christine) Manning; one daughter, Marla (Marc) Bourne; five grandchildren, Amanda (Carl) Kessler, Sarah (John) Kerley; Jessica (Matt) Saey, Jennifer (Nick) Meyers and Rylie Bourne; five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Clayton, Jack, Camden and Carter.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 7pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon. Services will be at 10:30am, Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Marin Kaufmann officiating. Burial will be in David Brunk Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or s.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now