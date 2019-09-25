Home

Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
(217) 632-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Petersburg, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Petersburg, IL
Lois Jurgens Obituary
Lois Jurgens 1927 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Lois A. Jurgens (92) of Petersburg passed away September 25, 2019. She was born February 25, 1927 to Leslie and Margaret Stowell in Cass County IL. Lois is survived by her husband, Floyd Jurgens; children Gary Jurgens (Anita) and Caron Klein (Bruce); sister, Marilyn Miller as well as all of her grandchildren. Lois is preceded in death by her parents and all other siblings.
A visitation will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Petersburg, IL, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg, IL.
Donations can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Please visit hurleyfh.com to leave online condolences and share memories.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
