Lois M. (Martin) Peterson 1937 - 2019
Petersburg , IL—Lois Maxine Peterson, 81, of Athens died at 11:36 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.
She was born August 31, 1937, the daughter of David S. and Jane Martin Thompson. She married Albert Peterson in 1957 in Springfield, Illinois. He died in 1999. She worked for Hostess Cake Co. and retired from there in 1989. She was an active member and the first female member of the Athens Lions Club and a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Surviving are her brother, David R. (wife Judy) Thompson of North Reading MA; sister-in-law, Karen Thompson of Taylorville; two step-daughters, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friends who visited her every day, Dave Jacobsen and her dog Miss Ellie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Richard and William Martin.
Cremation will be accorded by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield.
Private committal will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery
Memorial donations may be made out to the Athens Lions Club and mailed to Richard Dennis 66 N. Shore Dr. Petersburg IL 62675
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019