Lois M. Siemer 1941 - 2020

Chambersburg, PA—Lois Siemer, 78, formerly of Chatham, died on August 27 in Chambersburg, PA. She taught special education for over 20 years and was active in Girl Scouting. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Siemer of Chambersburg, PA, and her daughter, Margaret Siemer, a U.S. Navy chaplain based in Norfolk, VA. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.



