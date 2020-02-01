|
Lois Strom 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lois Strom passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home. She was born Lois Josephine Cipriano on February 9, 1945, to Carl Salvador Cipriano and Eleanor Graffia Cipriano in Chicago, Illinois.
Lois graduated from East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Illinois in 1962. She attended Eastern Illinois University 1962-1965 where she met her husband, Bruce Strom. Lois transferred to Illinois State University and graduated there in 1967 with a Bachelors Degree in Education and taught school for several years after that.
Lois and Bruce lived five years in Lincoln, Illinois before moving to Springfield in 1970.
Lois worked at SIU School of Medicine 1981-2009. During that time, she earned a Master's of Art Degree in Health Administration from Sangamon State University (now UIS) in 1982. And she spent many years as the Administrator for the Chairman of the Department of Surgery. In 2005, she received the SIU Carbondale Administrative/Professional Staff Outstanding Service Award.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Pam. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, two daughters, Karen Rae Strom (Jamie Pruitt) and Severin Blue (aka Stephanie) Strom, three grandchildren, Mavis Pruitt, Aiden Woolsey, Tara Pruitt (Wyatt Gilchrist), one great-granddaughter, Veronica Gilchrist, a niece, Debra Barton, and a nephew, Steven Southern.
Throughout her life in Springfield, Lois was strongly committed to community service and provided leadership and volunteer support in many ways and in various organizations.
Lois was active in the American Association of University Women, including President of the Springfield branch and president of the Statewide organization. She has been a long-time volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.
Lois was a co-chair for the formation of the Leadership Springfield program when it was formed in 1986. This was a combined effort of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and the Junior League of Springfield.
Lois was a past moderator for the First Congregational United Church of Christ, a former Commissioner on the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission, past Chairman for the SIU Denim and Diamonds Gala which is an SIU fundraiser to provide care for cancer patients, past President of the Illinois Symphony Guild, past President of PEO chapter HU, and past board member for the Springfield Old Capitol Art Fair.
Other organizations Lois has been active in include Junior League of Springfield, Sunnyside, UIS SAGE Committee, United Way of Central Illinois Board, and the National Association of Medical Administrators.
Lois will be honored at the UIS Alumni Gala on February 21, 2020. She will receive posthumously the University of Illinois Loyalty Award for Exceptional Alumni Service.
Lois enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, and traveling. She and Bruce celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on December 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Lois at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on February 8, at 11:00 am. Lois' family will meet friends beginning at 10:00 am.
In honor of Lois, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to: the UIC at UIS AAUW Scholarship Fund, 1 University Plaza, PAC 591, Springfield, IL 62703; the Illinois Symphony Guild, P.O. Box 5191, Springfield, IL 62701; the SIU Foundation designated for ovarian cancer research, P.O. Box 19666, Springfield, IL 62794; the Westminster Presbyterian Church H.E.A.L. Fund, 533 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704, or a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020