Athens, IL—Lola Lee Ethell, of Athens, IL. passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
Lola was born on May 30, 1929, in Green County, IL, to Philip and Stella Hunt Young.
Lola married Wilfred "Bill" Ethell, June 5, 1948 in Athens.
Lola is survived by two sons, Larry (Debbie), Garry (Janet); one daughter, Judy Ethell-Glatz (Robert); a sister, Betty Burch, grandchildren, Ryan, Erik (Heather), Erin Calcari (Tony), Elise Fritz (Derrick), Jennifer Lipscomb (Lee), Marsha Ethell-Handley (Greg) and Kaleb; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents; 4 sisters, 3 brothers and grandson, Evan Ethell.
Lola was a homemaker and assisted in the family farming operations. She was an avid horsewoman and seamstress.
Lola was an active member of the Athens Christian Church serving as toddler Sunday School teacher, and hospitality, prayer chain, funeral dinner and card ministries.
Visitation is on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Athens Christian Church. Funeral service will be held immediately following with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
Memorials can be made to .
Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery, in Athens.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 6 to June 7, 2019
