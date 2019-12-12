|
|
Lonnie David Mason 1974 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lonnie David Mason, 45, of Springfield, IL, son of Ron and Beverly Mason, died at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019