The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie David Mason


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie David Mason Obituary
Lonnie David Mason 1974 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lonnie David Mason, 45, of Springfield, IL, son of Ron and Beverly Mason, died at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now