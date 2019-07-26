|
Lora Rae Turley 1966 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Lora Rae Turley, 53 of Chatham passed away July 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born May 2, 1966 in Springfield the daughter of Lloyd Ray and Linda Pearl McHenry Kirkpatrick. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Linda Kirkpatrick.
Lora married Lee Turley on Oct. 31, 2016.
She was retired from the Chatham School District.
Surviving are her husband, Lee; four children, Robert Falzone, April (Billy) Terrell, Charles Jurgens, and Tara (Greg) Rives; eleven grandchildren; mother and step-father, Linda and Adrian Price; brother, Ray Kirkpatrick; step-children, Bryan (Joyce) Turley and Darren (Stephanie Vandenbossche) Turley.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 2:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Chatham V.F.W. Post 4763, 501 W. Mulberry, Chatham, IL.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 26 to July 27, 2019