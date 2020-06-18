Loren Greer
Elkhart, 69, - Loren Greer passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Elkhart, 69, - Loren Greer passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.