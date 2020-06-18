Or Copy this URL to Share

Loren Greer

Elkhart, 69, - Loren Greer passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



