|
|
Lorene "Lori" Gibbs Goodman 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lorene "Lori" Gibbs Goodman, 92, passed away on Sunday, November 2nd in Springfield.
Lorene was born to the late Lee Dale and Mamie Estelle (Saunders) Gibbs on February 2, 1927. On January 27, 1943 she married Walter F. Goodman.
Survivors include her children, Walter F. (Patricia) Goodman Jr of Glenarm IL. , Carol Quinn of Greeley CO, Vicki (Lee) Bibb of Arlington TX, and one sister Velda Fafoglia of Springfield IL. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jane (John) Hayden, Joel (Stacey) Goodman, Kevin Quinn, Shannon (Glenn) Leffler, Lindsay (Ryan) Sessums, Matt (Mica) Bibb, 13 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Garrett and Erik Hayden, Grace Goodman, Braden, Reilly and Delaney Quinn, Cullen Leffler, Jack, Aubrey and Lane Sessums, Grant and Nolan Bibb.
She is preceded in death by her husband Walt, and nine siblings, brothers; Delbert, Merle, Loren, and Wilmer Gibbs; sisters; Velma Gibbs, Wilma Foster, Jean Carter, Shirley Bambrough and Marilyn Maxwell.
Known as Lori to many, she was an avid reader, preferring true crime mysteries and biographies. She was a member of various golf and bowling leagues, but enjoyed games of all kinds, especially cards. Lorene was known to be a fierce poker player and taught the game to her grandchildren when they were young. Above all Lorene was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and made sure they all knew it.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. where visitation will be held on November 7, 2019 from 10:30 am until time of the funeral service at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Animal Protective League of Springfield.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019