Loretta B. Jolly (nee. Boedeker) 1965 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Loretta B. Jolly (nee. Boedeker). Left us on April 2nd, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Boedeker. She is survived by her loving husband Andy Jolly, her mother Bonny Boedeker, her siblings Paul (Debbie) Boedeker, Chris (Bob) May, Cindy (Brian) Wassman, Beth (Angel Black) Boedeker, Becky (Tom Schneider) Boedeker, Phil (Debbie) Boedeker, Todd and Julie Jolly, Kristi Jolly Worthington, and the entire Jolly family, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We are devastated by the loss of her boundless energy and fierce love and dedication to her family and friends.
A picnic celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 13th from Noon-4pm, in the outdoor pavilion at the Pointe #1 Ballwin Commons Circle, Ballwin MO.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019