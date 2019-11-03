Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Northfield Christian Fellowship
Tremont, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Northfield Christian Fellowship
Tremont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Blair


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Blair Obituary
Loretta Blair 2019
Tremont, IL—Loretta "Lori" Blair, 74, of Tremont, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 2:20 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with all of her family at her bedside. She was able to remain in her home throughout her time of living with ALS.
Lori was born August 29, 1945 in Dixon, IL to Clifford and Kathryn Bell Waite Schick. She married Hobart Don Blair II on December 10, 1966 in Dixon, and he survives. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is also survived by three daughters, Mary (Kevin) Brunner of Naga City, Philippines, Kathy (Mark) Hoving of Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, and Amy Blair of Chiang Mai Thailand; three grandsons, Micah, Levi, and Andrew Hoving; one brother, Rex (Jan) Schick of Columbiana, OH; and one sister, Beverly (Tom) Weed of Pekin.
Lori earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1967 from Manchester College in Indiana where she also met Don. She went on then to teach four years in Chicago and Wilmette Public Schools while Don was in medical school, after which she retired from teaching and spent the rest of her life as a mother and homemaker.
In addition to keeping the home and supporting her husband in his career, she loved to cook, garden, do crafts, participate in and lead Bible studies, mentor young ladies, and sew. She made a lot of the girls' clothes and numerous quilts. She was a great listener and encourager. Many friends have testified to the effect she had on their lives through her friendship, mentoring, and Bible studies.
She was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont, the Pekin Quilt Group, and the Hands All Around Quilt Guild in Bloomington.
Her funeral will be at 10:00 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont. Don Stuber will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist World Mission (baptistworldmission.org), Wycliffe Bible Translators (Wycliffe.org/donate), or the mission's program at Northfield Christian Fellowship.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -