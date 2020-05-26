|
|
Loretta Caroline Schroder Rodenburg 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Loretta Caroline Schroder Rodenburg was born to Christian parents in Okarche, Oklahoma on June 11, 1919. She passed away peacefully at her home on May 22, 2020. The only surviving child of Henry W. Schroder and Clara Meyer Schroder, she grew up in Okarche, OK. Loretta attended St. John's Lutheran School and Church where she was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1933. She graduated in 1937 as valedictorian from Okarche High School where she played basketball, which remained her favorite sport.
Loretta attended the Oklahoma College for Women (University for Science and Arts of Oklahoma), Chickasha for two years then transferred to Oklahoma A&M College (Oklahoma State University), Stillwater. She remained an ardent Cowboy fan. During World War II, she gave up school with three hours remaining until graduation and accepted a secretarial position for the Federal Agricultural Adjustment Administration (U.S. Department of Agriculture). After a year with the USDA she returned to A&M to be the secretary to the head of the Poultry Department. Two years later she was hired as a secretary in the Headquarters Office of Hallmark Greeting Cards in Kansas City.
In Kansas City, she met J. Robert (Bob) Rodenburg and they were married at St. John's in Okarche on July 27, 1947. They moved to Springfield, IL where he joined his father in the family business, Federated Funeral Directors of America. Bob died in 1985.
Loretta was a homemaker and active Trinity Lutheran School volunteer including: room mother, Cub Scout den mother, Parent-Teacher League, and head librarian for Trinity Lutheran School for 20 years. She was also church librarian for ten years, a Sunday school and vacation bible school teacher, and she held many offices in Trinity's Lutheran women's society. She served as secretary of the Country Club Place Condo Association for several years. She was also a member of King's Daughters Home (Third Day Circle), Christian Women's Club, Oklahoma's Business and Professional Society and the Oklahoma Historical Society. She published her autobiography, Three-Part Invention, in 2002. After her husband died, she was an avid reader and made family scrapbooks for her three sons.
Her parents Henry and Clara (Meyer) Schroder, an infant sister Lorene, and husband Bob preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, John (Linda) Rodenburg and Kenneth (Debbie) Rodenburg, both of Springfield, and Mark Rodenburg of Castle Rock, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy (Jeff) Maillet, John R.W. (Maureen) Rodenburg, Ann Rodenburg, Kenneth (Keri) Rodenburg, Jr., Lauren (Adam) Kirsch, Lisa (Michael) Althaus, Kevin (Rachel) Rodenburg, and 13 great-grandchildren and several first cousins.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful health care providers from Heart and Hand. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund or Lutheran High School.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private, with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Share stories and photos at: StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to May 31, 2020