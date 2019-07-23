|
|
Loretta L. O'Bryan 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Loretta L. O'Bryan, 83, of Springfield, died at 4:50 am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Springfield, IL.
She is survived by a daughter, Diana Moyer of Springfield; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 daughter; 1 granddaughter; 6 brothers and 5 sisters.
Loretta retired from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Visitation: 9 - 10 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Monsignor Thomas Holinga officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019