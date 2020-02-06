Home

Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
(217) 435-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
Loretta Jarrett
Loretta M. Jarrett


1926 - 2020
Loretta M. Jarrett Obituary
Loretta M. Jarrett 1926 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Loretta M. Jarrett, age 93, of Chatham, Il. and formerly of Modesto, Il. died Wednesday morning (February 5, 2020) at her residence.
She was born April 5, 1926 in Hettick, Il. daughter of the late James Reed and Augusta Lillian Meford Clark.
She married George Ray Jarrett on August 30, 1944 in Hettick, Il. and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1999.
Surviving are her children, G. Clark Jarrett (Linda K.) and Loretta Marie Weedman (Gary Lynn) all of Chatham, Il.; four grandchildren, Jason Clark Jarrett (Christine) of Villa Park, Il., Lacie Anne Ucherek of Chicago, Il., Jared Reed Weedman of Chatham, Il., and Jessica Lynn Severs (Darek) of Auburn, Il.; three great-grandchildren, Henry Paul Jarrett of Villa Park, Il., Sevin Nolen Weedman of Chatham, Il., and Maizie Lynn Severs of Auburn, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, William Reed Jarrett; a daughter-in-law, Paula Jean Gray Jarrett; and two sisters, Reba Borman and Lorene Reilley.
Loretta taught east of Modesto, Il. early in her life. Later she helped her husband on the farm in rural Modesto. She was a member of the Modesto Baptist Church and the O.E.S. where she was past Worthy Matron. Loretta was also a former election judge, member of Home Extension, and a past Cub Scout leader.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday (February 11, 2020) at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to N/W Rescue Squad and Parkinson Foundation c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
