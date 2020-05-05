|
Loretta Marie Killion 1918 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Loretta Marie Killion, 101, made her heavenly journey on April 24, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born December 13, 1918 in Carlyle, Illinois, the daughter of Augustus & Clara (Turner) Killion.
Viewing Services are Friday May 8, 2020, Viewing 10:00am-12:00pm, Monroe Street Christian Church, 1229 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment is at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020