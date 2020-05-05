Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Loretta Killion
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monroe Street Christian Church
1229 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Loretta Marie Killion


1918 - 2020
Loretta Marie Killion Obituary
Loretta Marie Killion 1918 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Loretta Marie Killion, 101, made her heavenly journey on April 24, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born December 13, 1918 in Carlyle, Illinois, the daughter of Augustus & Clara (Turner) Killion.
Viewing Services are Friday May 8, 2020, Viewing 10:00am-12:00pm, Monroe Street Christian Church, 1229 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment is at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020
