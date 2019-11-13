|
Loretta T. Ralph 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Loretta T. Ralph, 94, of Springfield, died at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Loretta was born on May 19, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of John Bernard and Nora Loretta Hanley Myers. She married George Ralph, Jr. on September 4, 1948, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on March 4, 2011.
Loretta graduated from Lanphier High School. She was a homemaker and mother and was a life-long member of St. Cabrini Catholic Church. Loretta loved being with her family and enjoyed playing Bunco, Nickel Bingo, and Rummikub.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and three sisters; Raymunda, Marcella and Elizabeth "Betty."
Loretta is survived by her children, Richard (wife, Debbie) Ralph of Tulsa, OK, Carol Ann (husband, Michael) Gavin of Sherman, David (wife, Marilyn) Ralph of Johnston, IA, Michael (wife, Yvonne) Ralph of Chatham, Diana Marie (husband, Matt) Davis of Springfield, and Marianne Ralph of Springfield; grandchildren, Katie (husband, Patrick), Sarah (husband, Isaac), Danny (wife, Karen), Tracy, Christa (husband, Javier), Erin (husband, Brenden), Nina (husband, Tanner), Heather (husband, Will), Michelle (husband, Matt), Nicole, (husband, Patrick), Allison (husband, Chris), and Melissa (boyfriend, Kelly); great-grandchildren, Nick, Luke, Lizzie, Hailey, Katelyn, Joshua, Christian, Tristan, Aidan, Dominic, Joey, T.J., Parker, Ellie, Graham, June, Alex, Ben, Gage, Bode, Finley, Raelyn, Huxley, Brynley, Easton, and two on the way; siblings, Jack Myers of Springfield, Rita Guinan of Petersburg, and Rosemary (husband, James) Pfeiffer of TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Family will host a Memorial Gathering from 9:00-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Cabrini Catholic Church, 1020 N. Milton, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Burnette and Rev. Kevin Mann, concelebrants.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
The family of Loretta T. Ralph is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019