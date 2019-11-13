The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Cabrini Catholic Church
1020 N. Milton
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cabrini Catholic Church
1020 N. Milton
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Ralph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta T. Ralph


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta T. Ralph Obituary
Loretta T. Ralph 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Loretta T. Ralph, 94, of Springfield, died at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Loretta was born on May 19, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of John Bernard and Nora Loretta Hanley Myers. She married George Ralph, Jr. on September 4, 1948, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on March 4, 2011.
Loretta graduated from Lanphier High School. She was a homemaker and mother and was a life-long member of St. Cabrini Catholic Church. Loretta loved being with her family and enjoyed playing Bunco, Nickel Bingo, and Rummikub.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and three sisters; Raymunda, Marcella and Elizabeth "Betty."
Loretta is survived by her children, Richard (wife, Debbie) Ralph of Tulsa, OK, Carol Ann (husband, Michael) Gavin of Sherman, David (wife, Marilyn) Ralph of Johnston, IA, Michael (wife, Yvonne) Ralph of Chatham, Diana Marie (husband, Matt) Davis of Springfield, and Marianne Ralph of Springfield; grandchildren, Katie (husband, Patrick), Sarah (husband, Isaac), Danny (wife, Karen), Tracy, Christa (husband, Javier), Erin (husband, Brenden), Nina (husband, Tanner), Heather (husband, Will), Michelle (husband, Matt), Nicole, (husband, Patrick), Allison (husband, Chris), and Melissa (boyfriend, Kelly); great-grandchildren, Nick, Luke, Lizzie, Hailey, Katelyn, Joshua, Christian, Tristan, Aidan, Dominic, Joey, T.J., Parker, Ellie, Graham, June, Alex, Ben, Gage, Bode, Finley, Raelyn, Huxley, Brynley, Easton, and two on the way; siblings, Jack Myers of Springfield, Rita Guinan of Petersburg, and Rosemary (husband, James) Pfeiffer of TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Family will host a Memorial Gathering from 9:00-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Cabrini Catholic Church, 1020 N. Milton, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Burnette and Rev. Kevin Mann, concelebrants.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
The family of Loretta T. Ralph is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now