The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Ellen Decker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Ellen Decker Obituary
Lorraine Ellen Decker 1925 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Lorraine Ellen Decker, 93, of Chatham, died at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Villas of Hollybrook.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Per Lorraine's wishes, no ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Illinois Foodbank, Attn: Heather Austwick, PO Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now