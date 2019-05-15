|
|
Lorraine Ellen Decker 1925 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Lorraine Ellen Decker, 93, of Chatham, died at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Villas of Hollybrook.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Per Lorraine's wishes, no ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Illinois Foodbank, Attn: Heather Austwick, PO Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019