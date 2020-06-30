Lorraine Karkos
1919 - 2020
Bella Vista , AR—Lorraine Karkos of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, at the age of 101. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she spent her later years in the Bella Vista area to be near her daughter's family.
Born during the 1918 pandemic, Lorraine weathered the deprivations of The Great Depression and World War II.
When her marriage ended, she managed to support four children as a minimum-wage daycare worked while taking night classes to improve her employment opportunities. Of Lorraine's many interests, gardening, birdwatching and corresponding with friends stand out. She danced, hiked and enjoyed pairs roller skating into her late 70s. Her deep Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband and her two brothers. She is survived by her four children, Linda, Jerie Beth, James and Lawrence; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lorraine's family will be forever grateful for both the incredible care she received at Highland health and Rehabilitation, where she lived for the last two and a half years, and for the compassionate care given to her by Washington Regional Hospice.
No visitation is scheduled. Lorraine's final resting place will be in Chatham, Illinois. Memorial gifts in Lorraine's name can be directed to The Audubon Society, Midwest Chapter, https://www.chicagoaudubon.org/donate
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
