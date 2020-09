I have thought of you through the years. You have left me with some really great memories when you, Molanga, Pearl, Dee, I can't forget the one woman's name, Bobbie, Rosetta all worked together. We had some good laughs and shared some sadness. You were a beautiful woman Lottie; even though I have not seen you for many years I will remember you Lottie and I love you Lottie. Rest In Peace.

Carmen Luczak

Coworker