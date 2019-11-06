Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tallula, IL
Lou Ellen Lemmons


1918 - 2019
Lou Ellen Lemmons 1918 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lou Ellen Lemmons, 101, of Springfield, IL, died at 10:50 am, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Regency Nursing Care. She was born September 29, 1918, in Petersburg, IL, to Otha Franklin and Blanche Sallee Cox. She married Lowell Maynard Lemmons on January 31, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2012.
Survivors include one daughter, Patricia (William) Vaccaro of Chicago and one grandson, Christopher (Katlyn Marie) Vaccaro.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Helen Niederer and brother, Otha Dale Cox.
Lou Ellen was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She was a talented artist and enthusiastic linguist.
Graveside Service: 11:30 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery in Tallula, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
