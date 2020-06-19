Louis A. Miloncus, Sr. 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Louis A. Miloncus, Sr., 64, of Springfield, died at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Louis was born on April 4, 1956, the son of Joseph William Miloncus and Ima Jean Bottoms. He married Susann Marie Belden on June 26, 1982, at Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
Louis graduated from Kincaid High School in 1975. He went on to work maintenance (Project 2) at St. Francis Convent. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church and a lifelong member of the Springfield community. Louis enjoyed fishing and pencil art drawing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Belden.
Louis is survived by his wife, Susann M. Miloncus; son, Louis A. Miloncus, II of Springfield; daughter, Amanda Miloncus of Springfield; brothers, Paul (Nancy) Miloncus of Taylorville, IL, Michael (Jeannette) Miloncus of Kincaid, IL, Joseph (Roxanne) Miloncus, II of Edinburg, IL and Samuel Miloncus of Bulpitt, IL; sister, Julie (Larry) Pearson of Taylorville; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020 with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, limiting attendance to 10 guests.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.