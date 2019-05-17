|
|
Louis E. Ferris 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Louis E. Ferris, 76 of Springfield passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born June 25, 1942 in Carlinville, the son of Louis and June Manetz Ferris.
He married Ruth Ann Skeen on June 15, 1968.
Louis is retired from I.E.M.A and Fry Farms Inc.
He was a member of Rochester Christian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann; two sons, Brad (Mary Ann) Ferris and Brian (Angela) Ferris; seven grandchildren, Neil (Mary), Madeline, Sarah, Andrew, Ellie, Sam and Abigail; one brother, Richard Ferris; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 7pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Rochester Christian Church. Services will be at 11am, Tuesday at the church with his son, Pastor Brad Ferris officiating. Graveside services will be at 10am, Wednesday at Macoupin Creek Cemetery, Farmersville.
Memorials may be made to Rochester Christian Church.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019