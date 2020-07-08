Louis Henry Emge 1942 - 2020
Avon, IN—Louis H.Emge, 78, passed away in Avon, IN on June 28, 2020. He was born in New Athens, IL on January 4, 1942 to Alvis and Angela Wicklein Emge. He is survived by Kate, his wife of 47 years, their four children, 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sisters Ruth Emge of Springfield and Fran (Ken) Hage of Chatham. His parents and a sister, Rosemary Wesolik of New Athens, preceded him in death. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
