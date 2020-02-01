|
|
Louis J. Menendez 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Louis J. Menendez, 96, of Springfield, died at 12:57 am, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 1, 1923, in Springfield, to Ramon and Mary (Diaz) Menendez. He married Rose Marie Murrill on October 21, 1944 and she preceded him in death on September 28, 2007.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; one daughter Mary R. Rhodes; two sisters, Frances LaFura and Irene Goleash; and one brother, Frank Menendez.
Survivors include, one daughter, Carmela M. Menendez of Springfield; one grandson, Richard (Melissa) Rhodes of Springfield; three great-grandchildren, Jesse, Joshua and Josie Rhodes; one sister-in-law, Stella Murrill of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louis belonged to St. Joseph Church. He was a member of Local 965. He loved woodworking. Louis was an operating engineer for the City of Springfield for 44 years.
Visitation: 5 – 7 pm, Monday, February 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Tuesday, February 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020